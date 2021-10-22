Border Patrol agents recover two stolen trucks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol is advising truck drivers about the increase in human smuggling attempts involving stolen vehicles.

On Thursday morning at around 4 a.m., Cotulla agents and DPS Troopers recovered two stolen pick up trucks that caused damage to ranch fences while the drivers were fleeing law enforcement officials.

Agents say the use of stolen vehicles is a common practice by human smugglers to transport people further into the U.S.

Agents say the use of stolen vehicles is a common practice by human smugglers to transport people further into the U.S.

