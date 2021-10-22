Advertisement

Border Patrol agents recover two stolen trucks

Agents recover two stolen trucks(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol is advising truck drivers about the increase in human smuggling attempts involving stolen vehicles.

On Thursday morning at around 4 a.m., Cotulla agents and DPS Troopers recovered two stolen pick up trucks that caused damage to ranch fences while the drivers were fleeing law enforcement officials.

Agents say the use of stolen vehicles is a common practice by human smugglers to transport people further into the U.S.

You can call the number on your screen to report any suspicious activity to Border Patrol.

