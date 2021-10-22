Advertisement

‘Bosom Buddies’ actor Peter Scolari dies at age 66

FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway in “Hairspray” and “Wicked,” died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two years, according to Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, his longtime manager. He was 66.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame as an actor alongside Tom Hanks in the TV show “Bosom Buddies,” has died. He was 66 years old.

Scolari died in New York on Friday morning after fighting cancer for two years, according to his longtime manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

He appeared in “Newhart” and “Murphy Brown” amid his dozens of TV and film roles over the years. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath on “Girls.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning accident reported on McPherson
Early morning rollover reported on McPherson Road
RGISC conducts study of county water
RGISC studies oil & gas companies usage of county water
Federal agent accused of domestic assault
Off-duty agent accused of domestic assault
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Stores haunted by supply shortage
Stores haunted by supply chain issues

Latest News

Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate
Learn how to stay safe during severe weather
Learn how to stay safe during severe weather