A bright idea and a breath of fresh air

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The coronavirus is still a big concern on many parents minds especially when it comes to their children attending classes.

A local school district is looking to invest millions of dollars on special lighting equipment that will help purify the air for their staff and students while they are in their buildings.

The board of trustees just approved the purchase of hundreds of UV-C Germicidal Lamps that will be placed inside air conditioners in all United ISD buildings.

Officials say the research shows the light emitted kills about 90 percent of the coronavirus in the first pass through the air conditioning unit.

UISD Assistant Superintendent for facilities and construction, Enrique Rangel, says the lamps will not only minimize COVID-19 but other bacteria as well.

Rangel says, “Not only going through a filtering media but also to provide ultraviolet lamp that is especially designed to inactivate viruses including covid-19 virus as well as any other viruses that could affect the health of our students.”

The cost of the air conditioning lamps was around seven million dollars and installation should begin in the next couple of weeks.

Rangel says this is just one of several mitigation strategies the district is utilizing to keep everyone safe.

