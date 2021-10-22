Commissioners to hold softball tourney for turkeys

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners are getting ready to trade the court for a baseball field as they prepare for an all-out slugfest!

This Saturday, County Judge Tano Tijerina and commissioners will gear up to host the second annual County Cup softball tournament.

The event is to raise funds to purchase Thanksgiving meals for families in need while also developing morale on and off the field.

The entry fee for every team is turkeys, so they could give them away to families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.

That event will take place this Saturday at the Benavides Softball complex on Bartlett Avenue at 9 a.m.

They are hoping to gather over 100 turkeys.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.