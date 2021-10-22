Advertisement

Feeling like summer on a Friday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are winding down to the end of October but those fall temperatures are nowhere to be seen!

We are in store for a hot and humid weekend!

On Friday we’ll start out in the low 70s with a high of 91 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Things will get hotter as the weekend progresses.

On Saturday ,expect a high of 93 and 96 on Sunday.

As for the last week of October, things will be in the upper 90s with clear and sunny skies!

Let’s all hope for a cold November.

