Feeling like summer on a Friday
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are winding down to the end of October but those fall temperatures are nowhere to be seen!
We are in store for a hot and humid weekend!
On Friday we’ll start out in the low 70s with a high of 91 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Things will get hotter as the weekend progresses.
On Saturday ,expect a high of 93 and 96 on Sunday.
As for the last week of October, things will be in the upper 90s with clear and sunny skies!
Let’s all hope for a cold November.
