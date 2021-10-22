Former AVA Hotel housing migrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Migrant families are now being housed at a local hotel.

The former “Hotel Ava” is now serving as a temporary shelter for migrant families currently being processed.

Several security guards were seen at the front of the building, as well as a white charter bus.

ICE confirmed a hotel in Laredo was housing migrants but did not reveal which one; however, Mayor Pete Saenz did confirm.

Mayor Saenz says they are placing family units there and they are going to be part of the processing and then they will be moved to another location.

Saenz says, “We see that as part of the federal system and they are inundated throughout the entire border, what makes it different now is that we can be more tolerant because we have more hospital capacity.”

ICE sent KGNS a copy of the agreement they sent out to cities that are housing migrants.

It includes the offering and administering of COVID-19 vaccines to immigrants staying at the hotel.

We also called the phone number listed for Hotel Ava but there was no answer.

