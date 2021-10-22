Advertisement

Former AVA Hotel housing migrants

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Migrant families are now being housed at a local hotel.

The former “Hotel Ava” is now serving as a temporary shelter for migrant families currently being processed.

Several security guards were seen at the front of the building, as well as a white charter bus.

ICE confirmed a hotel in Laredo was housing migrants but did not reveal which one; however, Mayor Pete Saenz did confirm.

Mayor Saenz says they are placing family units there and they are going to be part of the processing and then they will be moved to another location.

Saenz says, “We see that as part of the federal system and they are inundated throughout the entire border, what makes it different now is that we can be more tolerant because we have more hospital capacity.”

ICE sent KGNS a copy of the agreement they sent out to cities that are housing migrants.

It includes the offering and administering of COVID-19 vaccines to immigrants staying at the hotel.

We also called the phone number listed for Hotel Ava but there was no answer.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning accident reported on McPherson
Early morning rollover reported on McPherson Road
RGISC conducts study of county water
RGISC studies oil & gas companies usage of county water
Federal agent accused of domestic assault
Off-duty agent accused of domestic assault
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Stores haunted by supply shortage
Stores haunted by supply chain issues

Latest News

White Mass celebrates healthcare professionals
Healthcare professionals take part in White Mass
White Mass celebrates healthcare professionals
COVID-19 numbers
Laredo has lowest hospitalization rate in Texas
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants