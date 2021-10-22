Advertisement

Learn how to stay safe during severe weather

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When it rains, it usually pours and if you would like to learn more on what to do when severe weather hits Laredo, you can take part in a special weather presentation this weekend.

The National Weather Service, the city and your good neighbor station KGNS will take part in the class which will take place at 10 a.m. to noon.

It will be held over at the Laredo Fire Administration Building on Del Mar Boulevard in the first floor classroom.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning accident reported on McPherson
Early morning rollover reported on McPherson Road
RGISC conducts study of county water
RGISC studies oil & gas companies usage of county water
Federal agent accused of domestic assault
Off-duty agent accused of domestic assault
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Stores haunted by supply shortage
Stores haunted by supply chain issues

Latest News

Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Learn how to stay safe during severe weather
Taking Back Saturday: Dispose of unused medicine