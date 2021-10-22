LISD to roll out driver’s ed program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You might see more students rolling around town as LISD kicks off its new elective!

Back in May of this year the LISD Board approved the addition of the drivers ed program to the curriculum for the current school year.

The course will be offered as an elective at no cost to eligible students.

Martin High School will be the first school to offer their classes which starts on Friday at 10 a.m.

The school district does plan to expand it to Nixon, Cigarroa and Garcia Early College High School.

