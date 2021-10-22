Advertisement

LISD to roll out driver’s ed program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You might see more students rolling around town as LISD kicks off its new elective!

Back in May of this year the LISD Board approved the addition of the drivers ed program to the curriculum for the current school year.

The course will be offered as an elective at no cost to eligible students.

Martin High School will be the first school to offer their classes which starts on Friday at 10 a.m.

The school district does plan to expand it to Nixon, Cigarroa and Garcia Early College High School.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning accident reported on McPherson
Early morning rollover reported on McPherson Road
RGISC conducts study of county water
RGISC studies oil & gas companies usage of county water
Federal agent accused of domestic assault
Off-duty agent accused of domestic assault
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Stores haunted by supply shortage
Stores haunted by supply chain issues

Latest News

UISD vaccinations
UISD to hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Agents recover two stolen trucks
Border Patrol agents recover two stolen trucks
LISD Driver's Ed Program
LISD rolls out driver's ed program
Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust