LPD releases names of officers involved in shooting

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police have released more details regarding the officer involved shooting that happened in south Laredo last weekend.

According to police, Officer Juan Villarreal, an eight-year veteran and Officer Rene Alvarado, a nine-month-veteran with the department were both involved in the alleged shooting.

The investigation began last Saturday morning; police say they were called out to the Sierra Vista area after shots were fired.

Neighbors say they heard gun shots and gave police a description of the SUV they said was involved.

A short time later, authorities pulled over a vehicle matching the description but the situation with the driver escalated, and one person was shot and killed.

The driver was identified as Guillermo Gonzalez- Gonzalez.

Officers say that Gonzalez had two guns with him at the time of the shooting.

The police department says they are sharing the names of the officers to remain transparent with the community.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says several key details about the investigation are still pending.

Baeza says, “We’re still waiting obviously for the official autopsy report with toxicology, also the different ballistic and forensic information that we’re waiting for as well but the investigators are still very diligently working on it. Also the Office of Public Integrity is also doing their own investigation in this as well to make sure that the use of force was done correctly according to our policies.”

The officers involved are still on administrative reassignment pending an internal investigation into the events.

