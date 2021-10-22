LULAC names 2021 Tejano Achievers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Thursday night, LULAC Council Number 12 held its 2021 Tejano Achievers Award at the Laredo Country Club.

The event marked the 25th anniversary in recognizing leader in the community for the achievements.

The ceremony itself also helps to generate thousands of dollars to award scholarships to graduating seniors throughout the city.

This year, ten recipients were honored in a variety of areas including educational leadership awarded to Dr. Sylvia Rios, community leadership given to Cliffe Killam, first responder awarded to Ricardo Jaime and community health service awarded to Elmo Lopez.

All of the recipients were recognized in their categories as outstanding contributions to society.

LULAC Council Number 12 is proud to be Laredo’s oldest council in our community.

