Man wanted for aggravated assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a man wanted for an assault that happened last November.

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old David Lee Mata; he is wanted for three felonies and a misdemeanor.

He is facing charges for aggravated assault, assault causing bodily injury and family violence and harassment.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

They say the public has been instrumental in helping find many wanted fugitives.

Officer Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says, “We’ve had positive reaction, the community sends in their tips through our Laredo police app or through crime stoppers.”

Mata is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs over 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes

If anyone has information on Mata’s whereabouts, they are advised to contact Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

