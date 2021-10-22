RGISC inviting community to Dia Del Rio Clean up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the most important natural resource we have and officials on both sides of the border want to make sure we keep it clean.

Mayor Pete Saenz and Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas recognized Thursday as Dia Del Rio at the Las Palmas Nature Trail along the riverbanks.

Back in May, City Council declared Las Palmas as the first birding sanctuary and national landmark.

In recognition of “Dia Del Rio”, the Rio Grande International Study Center will host a clean up event to help beautify the area.

Cortez with the study center says they are trying to reconnect people with the river source of all life for the community.

This Saturday they will be having a big clean up event at Las Palmas Nature Trail where they invite the community to take in one of the city’s natural landmarks.

So far about 300 volunteers have registered to help.

This is the 28th anniversary of the celebration.

