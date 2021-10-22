Taking Back Saturday: Dispose of unused medicine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A national campaign that seeks to properly dispose of prescription pills is taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration in collaboration with KGNS will kick-off its National Prescription “Pill Take Back” initiative.

Officials say medicine could become an environmental hazard and possibly a temptation for some if not properly discarded.

Your good neighbor station will be just one of many drop off locations where you can dispose of unused meds.

We invite the public to clean out the medicine cabinet and head on over to 120 west Del Mar Boulevard.

Crews will be in our parking lot from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.