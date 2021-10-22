Advertisement

Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust

Authorities foil human smuggling attempt
Authorities foil human smuggling attempt
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in a human smuggling bust.

DPS Troopers arrested 40-year-old Gladet Loera and charged her with human smuggling.

The arrest happened on Thursday in Zapata after DPS pulled over a black Ford SUV that was driven by Loera.

During questioning, authorities say she was unable to identify the man she was driving with.

It was later revealed that Loera was transporting an undocumented immigrant from Weslaco to Laredo.

Lorea was arrested and charged with human smuggling.

