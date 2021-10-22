UISD to hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is continuing the fight against COVID-19 as it aims to provide vaccines to the community.

The school district will be setting up vaccine clinics at Los Obispos Middle School and Elias Herrera Middle School.

Officials will be administering the Pfizer for 12 years and older, Moderna for 18 and older as well as boosters to the elderly and immuno-compromised individuals.

The event will take place today from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The school district says it has 1200 vaccines they need to put to use.

