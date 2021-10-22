Advertisement

WCSO to hold Women’s Self Defense Class

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Women who are wanting to learn how to defend themselves will have a free opportunity this weekend!

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will hold a women self defense class this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will take place at Camp Huisache located at 7210 East Highway 59.

For more information you can contact Esmeralda Melendez or Griselda Palacios at 956-718-8084.

