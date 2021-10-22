Advertisement

White Mass celebrates healthcare professionals

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For all those caring for coronavirus patients, a mass held every year meant a little more this year.

The annual White Mass for healthcare workers was held Thursday evening over at the San Agustin Catholic Cathedral.

The medical community was invited to attend for a blessing and to be recognized for their selfless efforts in caring for the community during the pandemic.

Blessings were given to all specialists including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, therapists and EMT technicians.

