Alleged standoff ends with man taken into custody

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An alleged standoff incident ends peaceful with a man taken into custody.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the 2800 block of Lexington.

Several police squad car units could be seen around the perimeter of the location.

According to Laredo Police, the man was alone and experiencing some sort of emotional crisis.

Negotiators were at the scene talking to the man and it eventually ended peacefully.

The man was detained and medical personnel will evaluate him.

