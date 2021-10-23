Advertisement

Dog-napped investigation results in arrest of city employee

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An employee of the City of Laredo Animal Care Facility is arrested after he took advantage of his position.

Marco Antonio Facundo, a 42-year-old employee of the city picked up a pug Tuesday at La Bota Ranch.

A call had been made about the unleashed pet and the dog was picked up in a city vehicle, but never made it to the facility.

The owners were later informed that the dog was turned over to the Laredo Animal Care Services and went to the facility to recover their pet, but he could not be found.

The Laredo Police was contacted and a criminal case was filed.

Facundo was questioned, and according to investigators, he claimed he gave the dog to an unknown person.

Facundo is charged with abuse of official capacity, a class a misdemeanor.

The family was devastated.

The pet’s owner Dora Lafarie says, “We need to be more careful where we leave our pets. We need to be behind them, to care for them. Today, it happened to me, Tomorrow, it can happen to anyone else, but we need to follow through.”

Facundo was arrested on Friday and was terminated.

While it appeared, the dog would not be found, the family was able to reunite with their beloved pet “Manny” on Friday afternoon at the Laredo Police Department.

