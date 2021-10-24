Advertisement

Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport

Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - First responders are called out to the Laredo International Airport for a rescue on Saturday before noon.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a runway at the airport.

According to reports, a plane had landed on its belly.

Thankfully no one was injured

The pilot was the only person inside the plane at the time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

