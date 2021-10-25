Advertisement

Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, mother under investigation

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to...
Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An adoptive mother is under investigation after being accused of possible child neglect.

According to WBRC, the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources told the Trussville Police Department that a 12-year-old child may have been neglected and abused.

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The 12-year-old also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms and feet, in addition to losing a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Blakely was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Stolen dog case leads to one arrest
Dog-napped investigation results in arrest of city employee
File photo: LISD
No classes for LISD students
Policía de Laredo
Alleged standoff ends with man taken into custody
Officer involved shooting
LPD releases names of officers involved in shooting

Latest News

FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse
Texas homeowner charged for killing man outside his home
Texas homeowner charged for killing man outside his home
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Texas homeowner charged with killing man outside his home
The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the...
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
Blood and Tissue Center
Blood & Tissue Center hosting blood drive at TAMIU