Blood & Tissue Center hosting blood drive at TAMIU

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As demand for blood continues to climb, the American Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a “severe shortage.”

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is continuing its efforts to boost blood supply by hosting donation clinics this time at our local university.

The center is hosting blood drives on Monday, October 25th from noon to 5 p.m. and again on Tuesday, October 26th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be at the student center parking lot but before you head out and roll up your sleeves you will need to schedule and appointment.

For more information on how to register to help donate blood you can click here.

