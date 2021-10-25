Advertisement

City to unveil new fitness center at North Central Park

File photo: North Central Park
File photo: North Central Park(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in north Laredo will now have a new place to pump some iron!

On Monday, the city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new fitness center at a north Laredo Park.

The North Central Park Fitness Center will have 400 square feet of space where the community can access cardio and strength equipment.

They will also have smart fitness mirrors that will have live and on demand fitness programs such as yoga, Pilates, and kickboxing.

The ceremony will take place on Monday morning at 10 a.m. at 10202 International Boulevard.

