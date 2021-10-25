Community “Pillar” continues to make a difference

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit organization has been instrumental in providing the community with a slew of announcements on new or expanded programs.

The Pillar organization went into high gear this past year, all in an effort to meet the healthcare demands of our community.

The organization was awarded millions of dollars in grants and it has established partnerships that gives patients access to local licensed professional counselors and psychiatrists.

Even local family medicine physicians are now providing everyday healthcare.

Manuel Sanchez of Pillar says, the organization has aligned itself with Clear Choice and through their access of medical care providers, so they are now able to link to those services at no cost to the consumer.

Sanchez says he is very proud that they are a one stop shop when it comes to primary health care needs.

This unprecedented growth and expansion combined with their current behavior health programs, substance abuse treatment services, testing for HVI and STI’s and prevention programs that work with local youth has come with some growing pains.

In the next few months, Pillar will strategically divide their services into two accessible locations, one location housing the preventive programs and another that houses a behavioral treatment center and family medicine clinic.

A location that’s currently under construction off of McPherson.

For more information on Pillar’s services, you can call (956) 723-7457.

