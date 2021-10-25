Five seconds of summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last week of October and we are still dealing with 90 degree heat!

On Monday we’ll see our hottest day of the week, with a high of 97 and low of 76.

Now temperatures will drop little by little as the week progresses.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 94 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

On Wednesday, we are expecting a high of 91 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

Overnight, we’ll start to get some heavy winds which will bring much cooler air to our area.

On Thursday morning we’ll start out fresh in the 60s and see a high of 90 degrees.

For our Halloween weekend, it will be warm during the day but cool at night, seeing some low temperatures at 59 degrees.

As we closeout October and start the month of November, we could see cooler weather enter our forecast.

