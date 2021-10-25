Advertisement

Laredo Airport Director taking off to Chicago

Laredo International Airport Director Jeffery J. Miller
Laredo International Airport Director Jeffery J. Miller(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport Director is taking off to a new job in Chicago.

Jeffrey miller who has worked with the City of Laredo for two years says he’s leaving for an executive director position over at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago

Since Miller’s time with the city, the airport facility has begun undergoing renovations and a new flight was added.

Miller has also been recognized in the airport business magazine’s top 40 under 40 awards as one of the top leaders in the aviation industry.

Miller’s last day is Friday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Stolen dog case leads to one arrest
Dog-napped investigation results in arrest of city employee
Policía de Laredo
Alleged standoff ends with man taken into custody
Officer involved shooting
LPD releases names of officers involved in shooting
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants

Latest News

Agents shut down alleged stash house
Zapata authorities find undocumented immigrants inside shed
Summer in October
Five seconds of summer
File photo: North Central Park
City to unveil new fitness center at North Central Park
No classes for LISD students
No classes for LISD students