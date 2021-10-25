Laredo Airport Director taking off to Chicago

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport Director is taking off to a new job in Chicago.

Jeffrey miller who has worked with the City of Laredo for two years says he’s leaving for an executive director position over at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago

Since Miller’s time with the city, the airport facility has begun undergoing renovations and a new flight was added.

Miller has also been recognized in the airport business magazine’s top 40 under 40 awards as one of the top leaders in the aviation industry.

Miller’s last day is Friday.

