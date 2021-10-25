Advertisement

New billboard outside bowling alley promotes internet safety

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to missingkids.org, 2020 had 21.7 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation cases.

In an effort to promote internet safety in our community, the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team unveiled a new billboard that aims to do just that.

The billboard which is set up at the Jett Bowl Parking lot and reads “Get REAL about protecting kids online”.

Several officials were present during the unveiling including, Andrea Sparks, the director of the governor’s child sex trafficking team, Sergeant Cordelia Perez of the Crimes Against Children’s Unit of the Laredo Police Department as well as several other officials.

Sergeant Perez says although the internet can be a great tool to do homework and connect with friends, there’s also dangers lurking in the dark web that both adults and children need to be aware of.

Perez believes the campaign will help children not fall victim to online predators or any other malicious activity.

For more information on how you can get educated and get involved in the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Stolen dog case leads to one arrest
Dog-napped investigation results in arrest of city employee
File photo: LISD
No classes for LISD students
Policía de Laredo
Alleged standoff ends with man taken into custody
Officer involved shooting
LPD releases names of officers involved in shooting

Latest News

Migrants found wearing camouflage
Zapata authorities find migrants wearing camouflage
Billboard promotes internet safety
Billboard promotes internet safety
Man wanted for aggravated assault
37-year-old Francisco Javier Venegas.
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault