New billboard outside bowling alley promotes internet safety

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to missingkids.org, 2020 had 21.7 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation cases.

In an effort to promote internet safety in our community, the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team unveiled a new billboard that aims to do just that.

The billboard which is set up at the Jett Bowl Parking lot and reads “Get REAL about protecting kids online”.

Several officials were present during the unveiling including, Andrea Sparks, the director of the governor’s child sex trafficking team, Sergeant Cordelia Perez of the Crimes Against Children’s Unit of the Laredo Police Department as well as several other officials.

Sergeant Perez says although the internet can be a great tool to do homework and connect with friends, there’s also dangers lurking in the dark web that both adults and children need to be aware of.

Perez believes the campaign will help children not fall victim to online predators or any other malicious activity.

For more information on how you can get educated and get involved in the campaign, click here.

