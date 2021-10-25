Advertisement

No classes for LISD students

File photo: LISD
File photo: LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students over at LISD will be able to sleep in on Monday morning!

That’s because, there will be no classes for students on October 25 due to a staff development day.

Throughout the day LISD employees will attend a series of training sessions. These will be held at various sites and campuses throughout the district.

During this time, the tax office will also remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All classes will resume on Tuesday, October 26.

