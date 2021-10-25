Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old Francisco Javier Venegas.

He is roughly five feet, three inches, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is 4600 White Sand Drive.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

