Texas homeowner charged with killing man outside his home

(CNN) - A Texas homeowner facing a first-degree murder charge for killing a man outside his home turned himself in on Friday.

Terry Duane Turner was booked Friday morning and was out on bond less than two hours later.

He’s accused of felony murder in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan National who had parked in his driveway in Martindale.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed, but the victim’s girlfriend said she believed he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

The victim’s family was angry that it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident on October 11.

