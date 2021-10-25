Advertisement

Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in Zapata leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Brazil.

The incident happened on Wednesday, at a little afternoon when Zapata sheriff’s deputies conducted a stop on a red Toyota Corolla using paper plates.

During the investigation agents discovered the driver, identified as Osvaldo Daniel Alvarado and four passengers were in the country illegally.

The Mexican and Brazilian Nationals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

