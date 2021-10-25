Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in Zapata leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Brazil.

The incident happened on Wednesday, at a little afternoon when Zapata sheriff’s deputies conducted a stop on a red Toyota Corolla using paper plates.

During the investigation agents discovered the driver, identified as Osvaldo Daniel Alvarado and four passengers were in the country illegally.

The Mexican and Brazilian Nationals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

