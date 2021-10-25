Advertisement

UISD experiencing Styrofoam shortage

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An issue with the supply chain involving Styrofoam has several school districts in the country including UISD looking for other ways to serve food.

The district’s child nutrition department sent out a letter to parents and students letting them know that there is currently a lack of the five compartment styrofoam serving trays they use to serve lunch.

The district reassured parents the issue would not disrupt the meals they provide.

They went on to say the district has found an alternative serving method in the meantime.

Raul Ramirez says they have started using single compartment trays as well as round plates to offer kids lunch.

The shortage in supply is happening across the country, many food officials attribute it to people hoarding items.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Plane lands on belly at Laredo Airport
Stolen dog case leads to one arrest
Dog-napped investigation results in arrest of city employee
Policía de Laredo
Alleged standoff ends with man taken into custody
Officer involved shooting
LPD releases names of officers involved in shooting
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants
Former AVA Hotel housing migrants

Latest News

UISD Styrofoam
UISD experiencing Styrofoam shortage
File photo: North Central Park
City to unveil new fitness center at North Central Park
Convention Center talks reignite
Convention Center talks reignite
Agents shut down alleged stash house
Zapata authorities find undocumented immigrants inside shed