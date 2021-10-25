UISD experiencing Styrofoam shortage

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An issue with the supply chain involving Styrofoam has several school districts in the country including UISD looking for other ways to serve food.

The district’s child nutrition department sent out a letter to parents and students letting them know that there is currently a lack of the five compartment styrofoam serving trays they use to serve lunch.

The district reassured parents the issue would not disrupt the meals they provide.

They went on to say the district has found an alternative serving method in the meantime.

Raul Ramirez says they have started using single compartment trays as well as round plates to offer kids lunch.

The shortage in supply is happening across the country, many food officials attribute it to people hoarding items.

