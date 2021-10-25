Advertisement

Where could a convention center be located?

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is talking about the possibility of a new convention center and where one would be located.

In 2018, the majority of special election voters voted against the city increasing hotel/motel and car rental tax to pay for a convention center in downtown Laredo next to La Posada Hotel.

Three years later, the Laredo City Council visited the idea once again during its regular meeting.

Mayor Pete Saenz put the topic on the agenda, that way council could evaluate proposals, figure out what will meet the city’s needs and how it would be paid for.

So far, the city is eyeing downtown, areas around the arena and near Mall Del Norte.

Many advocates for downtown showed up and spoke out about which area they believe is best.

Some of them even pointed out studies done by the city and the private sector that say downtown is the best spot.

Julian Rotnofsky, a downtown Laredo advocate took the floor saying, “I think it’s really important to really think about and look at all the data and evidence that shows that...what Laredo’s uniqueness and spice and you know all of that culture comes from is their downtown. That’s where we grew out of, that’s what put us on the map, that’s where our history is.”

However, District Five Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez Jr. thinks they should take a different approach.

Gutierrez says, “I believe we have the entertainment district and I represent it, on Jacaman and Loop 20, and we certainly have the space for it. I’ve sat down with several developers already, who want to bring in a sky-rise hotel and a conference center/convention center.”

Other council members like Alberto Torres Junior and Alyssa Cigarroa agreed that having the center downtown would help revitalize what they call the heart of the city.

While council couldn’t vote on anything concrete, they did agree to host a workshop down-the-line to get input from the public.

The mayor said at the next meeting they will discuss the convention center once again.

