Zapata authorities find migrants wearing camouflage

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Sheriff’s office and Border Patrol discovered several undocumented people wearing camouflage in an attempt to blend into the brush.

Last Monday, both agencies were out on Highway 83 when they found several undocumented people hiding in the brush.

A total of 15 individuals were caught.

Each were wearing some form of camouflage, one was even wearing a U.S. Army coat with the U.S. Army insignia on the front pocket.

All subjects were taken into custody by Laredo Border Patrol South Sector.

