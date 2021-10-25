Zapata authorities find undocumented immigrants inside shed
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office found over a dozen undocumented immigrants hiding in a suspected stash house.
The discovery was made on Friday, Oct 15 a little after midnight when sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding suspicious activity going on at a home near 10th street and Juarez.
When authorities arrived, they were able to make contact with four Mexican Nationals who were hiding in a shed.
Deputies continued to search the property and found an additional 14 undocumented immigrants in a secret passageway.
All of the individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.