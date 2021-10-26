Agents prevent illegal border crossing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents prevented nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants from entering the country illegally.

Images show several suspected undocumented immigrants using floatation devices attempting to cross into the U.S. through the Rio Grande.

Agents say they deterred an additional 19 individuals from entering illegally and they returned to Mexico.

The agency says it will continue to foil these crossing attempts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.