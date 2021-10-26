Advertisement

Blue October

Final countdown to Halloween
Final countdown to Halloween(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just five days away from Halloween, which means we are getting closer to November!

There’s still no sign of those real fall-like temperatures that we have seen in past year’s.

On Tuesday, we’ll start our day warm and muggy but we are going to notice those winds start to pick up which will bring some changes.

On Wednesday, we’ll start our day like normal, but a cold wind will start to rise, giving us a high of 87 and lows in the 60s.

Now that may not seem like much, but this will give us cooler nights and warm days; not necessarily scorching hot.

On Thursday expect a high of 89 degrees with lows in the upper 50s and a high of 87 for Friday.

This weekend, expect a hot and sunny Halloween because we are going to see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but we will need a light jacket for the evening hours.

