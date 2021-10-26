Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For people living in the Shiloh Highland area, Halloween is so, close they can feel it in their bones.

Since the start of October, Rebecca Diaz and her family set out to do something different, which was have to have a couple of skeletons do a different pose each day of the month.

Diaz says, “We’ve done hula-hoops, cutting hair, everything and it really was that we sat down in our living room one day and the next day we were at the dollar store grabbing a bunch of things to make these props and that’s how we ended up with today.”

From car washers, to landscapers, these skeletons can do anything your next-door neighbor can.

After a year of dealing with the pandemic and being away from family, Rebecca says it’s about getting back into the spirit of Halloween!

Diaz says, “I just think that back to the pandemic, we’ve had all that time apart from our families, our loved ones and we are still kind of supposed to be more careful but having a fun time again.”

And when it comes down to the big day, Rebecca says she has something special planned for the kids’

“We have a creative socially distanced way to pass out candy this year and we are looking forward to passing out. I’ve very big on making these plans and then I’m like how are we gonna pull that off”, said Diaz.

And while things may feel like it’s all fun and games, Rebecca reminds trick or treaters to be safe on all Hollow’s Eve.

