Laredo Toastmasters to hold public speaking workshop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is inviting the community to face one of the most common fears which is public speaking.

Laredo Toastmasters is a group that helps people develop their speaking, whether it may be scripted or impromptu.

Their goal is to help others overcome their fear of speaking in front of an audience, whatever the case may be.

The group will hold an open house meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mile One located at 1312 Houston Street.

This event is free to the public.

