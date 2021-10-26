McGruff promotes Red Ribbon Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A crime fighting canine from Chicago is making stops at several Laredo schools to take a bite out of crime!

In observance of Red Ribbon Week and with Halloween around the corner, McGruff and the Laredo Police Department have been holding several presentations during the month of October.

McGruff teaches roughly 20,000 kids about the dangers of drugs, bullying and Halloween safety.

Red Ribbon Week started after the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena who was killed by drug traffickers in 1985.

Since 1988 the National Family partnership coordinated Red Ribbon Week.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.