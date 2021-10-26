Organizers to announce details for Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although Halloween is just a days away, we must not forget about another holiday, Dia de Los Muertos.

On Tuesday morning the Laredo Center for the Arts, visitor’s bureau and the Mexican Consulate will come together to announce the details of this year’s Dia de Los Muertos Cultural Celebration.

Organizers are hoping to discuss the cultural significance of the celebration and will go over schedule of performances, activities, exhibits and vendors for this year’s event.

Officials will announce all the details at 10 a.m. at the Laredo Center for the Arts facility; meanwhile, the day of the event is expected to take place next Tuesday, November 2nd.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.