South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have closed a south Laredo intersection due to down power lines.

The incident happened at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana.

Laredo Police say an apparent accident knocked over a utility pole which caused down and exposed power lines.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area while they clear the scene.

