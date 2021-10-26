South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have closed a south Laredo intersection due to down power lines.
The incident happened at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana.
Laredo Police say an apparent accident knocked over a utility pole which caused down and exposed power lines.
Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area while they clear the scene.
