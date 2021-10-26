Advertisement

South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have closed a south Laredo intersection due to down power lines.

The incident happened at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana.

Laredo Police say an apparent accident knocked over a utility pole which caused down and exposed power lines.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area while they clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Francisco Javier Venegas.
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
File photo: LISD
No classes for LISD students
Skeletal remains found in Houston apartment
Skeletal remains and three abandoned children found in Houston home
New fitness center in North Central Park
City unveils new fitness center at North Central Park
Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident

Latest News

Laredo Toastmasters to hold public speaking workshop
Laredo Toastmasters to hold public speaking workshop
Accident in south Laredo causes down power lines
TAMIU holds two day blood drive
TAMIU students and staff take part in blood drive
Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident