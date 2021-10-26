TAMIU students and staff take part in blood drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty students and staff at TAMIU rolled up their sleeves to give the gift of life.

The university in partnership with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center held a community blood drive after hearing about the shortage of blood and platelets in our area.

We caught up with several students who each said they had a personal connection to someone who needed blood.

Including Andrea Villarreal who says it hit home for her.

Villarreal says, ”I have been in a situation with family members where they need a blood donation and there are no resources or there is no blood and it kind of hits home to me.”

Lately hospitals have been requesting over 20 percent more blood than usual.

Unfortunately, the demand for blood and platelets donations are not being met.

Earlier this year, the blood inventory dropped to just a day and a half supply which on average should be a seven-day supply.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center will be at TAMIU once again on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The mobile unit will be parked in the student center parking lot starting at 10 a.m. until about 3 p.m.

If you don’t get a chance to take part in the drive, the blood bank is always offering opportunities to help, you can click here for more information on how to get involved.

