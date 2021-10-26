Texas Lt. Governor Democratic candidate Mike Collier to visit Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mike Collier, the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor who lost to Dan Patrick by five percent is gearing up for another run and he’s making a stop in the Gateway City!

This morning, the Webb County Democratic Party will be joining the Collier for Lt. Governor Launch tour as they host a lunch box meet and greet with the democratic candidate for Texas Lt Governor.

That event will take place today at noon at the Laredo Firefighters Reception Hall which is located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.

