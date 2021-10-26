Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A twelve-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being seriously injured in an accident on I-35 Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened just before five o’clock on the highway, right near Mall Del Norte.

Authorities say a woman in her 50s was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition; meanwhile a 12-year-old was taken in critical condition.

No other details have been released on how the accident happened.

