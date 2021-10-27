Agents credit canine for foiling smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents are crediting a canine officer for foiling an alleged human smuggling attempt.

Agents at the Hebbronville Station encountered a tractor trailer at the primary inspection area when canine Bico alerted agents to possible concealed humans or narcotics.

The driver, who was hauling a shipment of tires was referred to secondary inspection.

Upon further investigation, agents discovered, six undocumented people hiding inside stacks of vehicle tires.

The vehicle was seized and the driver and the undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

