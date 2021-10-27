Advertisement

Agents credit canine for foiling smuggling attempt

Canine foils human smuggling attempt
Canine foils human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents are crediting a canine officer for foiling an alleged human smuggling attempt.

Agents at the Hebbronville Station encountered a tractor trailer at the primary inspection area when canine Bico alerted agents to possible concealed humans or narcotics.

The driver, who was hauling a shipment of tires was referred to secondary inspection.

Upon further investigation, agents discovered, six undocumented people hiding inside stacks of vehicle tires.

The vehicle was seized and the driver and the undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
Down power lines reported at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana
South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines
50-year-old Henry Peralta
Man who barricaded himself inside home on Lexington arrested
Skeletal remains found in Houston apartment
Skeletal remains and three abandoned children found in Houston home

Latest News

Windy Wednesday morning
Windy Wednesday morning
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun