Advertisement

City to hold several Halloween events

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s a whole slew of Halloween-themed events happening around town this week.

One of which is a haunted Drive-Thru that will be taking place on Wednesday night.

Council member Rudy Gonzalez Jr will hold the event at Independence Hills Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

They will be giving away free scares and candies while supplies last.

And for other Halloween events taking place this week, you can view the schedule.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
Down power lines reported at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana
South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines
50-year-old Henry Peralta
Man who barricaded himself inside home on Lexington arrested
37-year-old Francisco Javier Venegas.
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

City to hold several Halloween events
City to hold several Halloween events
RGISC to hold virtual stakeholders meeting
RGISC to hold virtual stakeholders meeting
Weather
Windy Wednesday
File photo: RGISC Nature walk
RGISC to hold virtual stakeholders meeting