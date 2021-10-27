City to hold several Halloween events

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s a whole slew of Halloween-themed events happening around town this week.

One of which is a haunted Drive-Thru that will be taking place on Wednesday night.

Council member Rudy Gonzalez Jr will hold the event at Independence Hills Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

They will be giving away free scares and candies while supplies last.

And for other Halloween events taking place this week, you can view the schedule.

