Consul-General of Mexico advising travelers to prepare for border restrictions to be lifted

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S.-Mexico travel restrictions are expected to be lifted within the next few weeks.

With that in mind, local officials are asking everyone to pay attention to dates and documentation needed to cross into the U.S. as Nov. 8 gets closer.

The Consul-General of Mexico in Laredo Juan Carlos Mendoza is stressing Mexicans Citizens that are looking to cross the border should make a note of expiration dates on visas or passports.

He also recommends preparing documentation that proves they got a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

Mendoza says they are still waiting on Customs and Border Protection for guidance on certain circumstances.

Mendoza says it’s going to be complicated when it comes to minors who are still unvaccinated.

He says, “Not even in the States or in Mexico to receive a kind of restrictions. I think that is going to be some kind of facilitation for these children and these persons to cross if the parents are vaccinated.”

A Customs and Border Protection official shares the date is still set for Nov. 8.

If there are any changes we will advise the public.

