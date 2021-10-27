Advertisement

Dia De Los Muertos festivities to rise from the dead this year

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a year of virtual festivities, this year’s Dia De Los Muertos activities have risen from the dead and will be in person this year.

The Laredo Center for the Arts is hosting the celebration in the heart of downtown Laredo.

Organizers have planned the event for next Tuesday, Nov. 2 immediately following 5 p.m. mass at the San Agustin Cathedral.

Some of festivities include an art workshop, ballet folklorico dance performance, a film screening and other performances that will add to the celebration.

And for the foodies, there will be plenty of vendors selling their cultural specialties.

Plus, this year a new addition will be included in the fun.

Rosie Santos with the center for the arts says this year they are going to add a Catrin and Catrina contest where people can come dressed up. The Consulate and UniTrade are sponsoring an online altar contest where people can submit their own altars via Facebook.

Admission to the Dia De Los Muertos celebration is free and the center for the arts is located downtown at the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue.

The event will run from 6 in the evening until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in accident on I-35
Woman and 12-year-old injured in highway accident
Laredo resident has fun with skeleton decorations
Laredo resident celebrates Halloween with skeletal fun
Federal agent pleads guilty
Federal agent pleads guilty to sexual assault
Down power lines reported at Santa Inez and La Pita Mangana
South Laredo intersection closed due to down power lines
50-year-old Henry Peralta
Man who barricaded himself inside home on Lexington arrested

Latest News

U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza
Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza to receive Congressional Gold Medal
Governor Abbott meets with Zapata County Sheriff
Governor Abbott meets with Zapata County Sheriff
Governor Abbott visits Zapata County
Governor Abbott meets with Zapata County Sheriff
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week