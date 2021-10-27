Dia De Los Muertos festivities to rise from the dead this year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a year of virtual festivities, this year’s Dia De Los Muertos activities have risen from the dead and will be in person this year.

The Laredo Center for the Arts is hosting the celebration in the heart of downtown Laredo.

Organizers have planned the event for next Tuesday, Nov. 2 immediately following 5 p.m. mass at the San Agustin Cathedral.

Some of festivities include an art workshop, ballet folklorico dance performance, a film screening and other performances that will add to the celebration.

And for the foodies, there will be plenty of vendors selling their cultural specialties.

Plus, this year a new addition will be included in the fun.

Rosie Santos with the center for the arts says this year they are going to add a Catrin and Catrina contest where people can come dressed up. The Consulate and UniTrade are sponsoring an online altar contest where people can submit their own altars via Facebook.

Admission to the Dia De Los Muertos celebration is free and the center for the arts is located downtown at the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue.

The event will run from 6 in the evening until 9 p.m.

