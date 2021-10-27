DPS clears misconceptions regarding human smuggling and human trafficking

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public safety is hoping to clear up misconceptions people may have when it comes to human smuggling.

Authorities say they have seen an increase in cases of people being brought into the country illegally but while some may believe those being smuggled are all illegal immigrants, officials say, that’s not always the case.

Many are also victims of human trafficking.

With criminals using the internet to prey on young people to feed into their trafficking enterprise either to recruit them for their illegal operations or even worse.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety says these criminal organizations target young people because they are always looking for easy ways to make money.

Estrada says, “Using Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, all these online applications, they’re easily able to get the attention of our teenagers. So, we always remind the public, and the parents, to always be aware of what happens on those closed doors and always monitor what their children are doing.”

Officials also say in communities where there is a high rate of human smuggling, most times, there’s also human trafficking taking place as well.

